Philippines sees signs of co-operation from China despite sea disputes
PHOTO: Andrew Harnik via Reuters file
MANILA — The Philippines' ambassador to Washington said on Tuesday (Feb 10) that the country is seeing some signs that China is willing to work with Manila and "isolate" the South China Sea disputes which have hurt relations between the two nations.
Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez told reporters that the Philippines' relationship with China cannot be purely defined based on territorial disputes over the South China Sea.
[[nid:729553]]