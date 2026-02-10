Award Banner
Award Banner
asia

Philippines sees signs of co-operation from China despite sea disputes

Philippines sees signs of co-operation from China despite sea disputes
Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez speaks during a US Trade and Development Agency Offshore Wind Grant Signing at Ayala Triangle Gardens in Manila, Philippines, Aug 6, 2022.
PHOTO: Andrew Harnik via Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONFebruary 10, 2026 5:19 AM

MANILA — The Philippines' ambassador to Washington said on Tuesday (Feb 10) that the country is seeing some signs that China is willing to work with Manila and "isolate" the South China Sea disputes which have hurt relations between the two nations.

Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez told reporters that the Philippines' relationship with China cannot be purely defined based on territorial disputes over the South China Sea.

[[nid:729553]]

PHILIPPINESSOUTH CHINA SEAchinaTerritorial disputes
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.