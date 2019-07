Philippines senator draws flak over toddler's drug-raid death comments

Former Philippine police chief Ronald Dela Rosa, who won a Senate seat in May 2019, dismissed the killing of a toddler in a police anti-narcotics operation with an expletive and as collateral damage.

TRECE MARTIRES, PHILIPPINES - A Philippine senator who initially led President Rodrigo Duterte's deadly drug war sparked outrage on Thursday (July 4) when he dismissed the killing of a toddler in a police anti-narcotics operation with an expletive and as collateral damage.

Former Philippine police chief Ronald Dela Rosa, who won a Senate seat in May, made the comments as police burned 1.4 tonnes of seized narcotics while warning the nation still faced a flood of illegal drugs.

The authorities said a three-year-old girl was killed on Sunday in a sting operation outside Manila. Her father, a drug suspect, as well as an undercover police officer were also shot dead.

"Of course you need to secure everything - no collateral damage. But if you infiltrate, it's not really possible," Mr Dela Rosa told a news conference, dismissing allegations by the dead girl's family that the father had been unarmed.

"No one wants that to happen, but shit happens. During operations shit happens," Mr Dela Rosa added.

Mr Dela Rosa was police chief in the first 21 months of Mr Duterte's presidency. The crackdown has officially killed over 5,300 alleged users and dealers - a number rights groups say could be three times higher.

Campaigners say the drug war killings could amount to crimes against humanity.

Although the Philippines has pulled out of the International Criminal Court, the war crimes body is pushing ahead with a preliminary examination of the crackdown.

Watchdog group Human Rights Watch condemned Mr Dela Rosa's comments.

"It is unfortunate that... Dela Rosa, the first chief enforcer of Duterte's 'drug war' that has killed thousands, would display such uncaring, even contemptuous attitude to (the victim) and, by extension, the dozens of other children killed in the brutal campaign," it said.