Philippines to vaccinate millions of children as polio virus resurfaces

MANILA - The Philippines is preparing to vaccinate millions of children against polio to halt an outbreak of a disease it believed to have been eradicated two decades ago, a top official said on Friday (Sept 20).

Next month's programme, following the detection of the virus in a three-year-old girl, comes as the Philippines grapples to tackle twin outbreaks of dengue and measles that have killed more than 1,000 people since January, most of them children.

"The polio vaccinations happen all year round, but our coverage dropped for the past five years," Mr Rolando Enrique Domingo, an undersecretary of the Department of Health, told Reuters.

"We've learnt our lesson. It is time to move on and really start vaccinating all kids and make sure we sustain this every year."

Vaccination teams will aim to administer polio drops to every child younger than five, he added.

There is no cure for the virus, which invades the nervous system and can cause irreversible paralysis within hours, but it can be prevented with vaccines.