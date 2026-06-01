Philippines, Vietnam elevate ties to enhanced strategic partnership

MANILA - The Philippines and Vietnam are elevating their ties to an enhanced strategic partnership, President Ferdinand Marcos said on Monday (June 1) during a state visit by Vietnam's top leader To Lam to Manila.

Marcos said there is no doubt the Philippines and Vietnam share a common interest in maintaining peace, stability and a rules-based order in their region, and that the partnership has become increasingly important as the region navigates an evolving and uncertain global environment.

Marcos said the deeper ties will be "defined by wider pathways for co-operation, stronger political and defence co-operation, and closer linkages between the Filipino and Vietnamese people".

Vietnam is the Philippines' lone strategic partner in the Asean region, after they upgraded ties 10 years ago in a show of unity against China.

To Lam said the Philippines is an "important regional partner of Vietnam", citing similar vision and strategic interests, and strong commitments for peace and stability. "We always want to bring the strategic partnership with the Philippines to a new high."

The Philippines and Vietnam coast guards held their first joint exercises in 2024, despite overlapping claims to some South China Sea features.

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