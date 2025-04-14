Philippines voices concerns on South China Sea during Asean-China negotiations

MANILA — The Philippines voiced concerns on the South China Sea, including incidents that endangered its vessels and personnel, during negotiations between Asean and China for a code of conduct in those waters, its foreign ministry said on Monday (April 14).

The Philippines, which hosted the latest round of talks last week, also reiterated its commitment to resolving disputes peacefully and pursuing constructive diplomatic approaches in managing differences at sea, the ministry said in a statement.

The South China Sea remains a source of tension between China and its Southeast Asian neighbours, with ties between Beijing and US ally Manila at their worst in years amid frequent confrontations that have sparked concerns they could spiral into conflict.

In February, the Philippines coast guard accused the Chinese navy of performing dangerous flight manoeuvres near a government aircraft patrolling a disputed shoal in the South China Sea, an account Beijing disputed.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations and China pledged in 2002 to create a code of conduct, but it took 15 years to start discussions, and progress has been slow.

During the negotiations from April 9 to 11, the countries also tackled so-called "milestone issues", the Philippines' foreign ministry said. These issues refer to critical points, including the code's scope and whether it can be legally binding.

Beijing claims sovereignty over most of the South China Sea, which it asserts through a fleet of coast guard and fishing militia that some neighbours accuse of aggression and of disrupting fishing and energy activities in their exclusive economic zones.

China insists it operates lawfully in its territory and does not recognise a 2016 arbitration ruling that said its claim has no basis under international law.

"The meeting was an opportunity for the Philippines to strongly call for the need to adhere to international law, particularly the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, and the 2016 South China Sea Arbitral Award," the ministry said.

[[nid:705047]]