Phuket driver kicks Singaporean tourist out of cab, threatens him with 'metal rod'

[UPDATE July 5, 3pm] The driver has been charged with "frightening a person by use of threat" after handing himself in to the Thai police, the Straits Times reported.

If found guilty, he will face a fine of 1,000 baht (S$39) along with a month-long jail term.

Thai police said that Singaporean tourist Faris Abdul Kadir Basharahil had objected to paying driver Poramet Soraket an extra 100 baht to take him to the Grand Supicha City Hotel, which is about 1km away from the cafe that their recorded altercation took place.

Faris was displeased with the way Poramet had taken luggage out of the vehicle and made a comment, as well as taking a picture of the latter. Upset, Poramet then confronted the Singaporean with a rubber hose in hand.

A tourist destination popular with Singaporeans, Phuket is the perfect place for your next getaway — or is it?

A Singaporean man was allegedly kicked out of a cab and threatened with a metal rod by the driver in Old Phuket Town, Thai media reported on Monday (July 3).

A video clip shared via Facebook group So Cruel, Phuket Province shows the Singaporean tourist standing near a minibus from a travel company — that he had hired — with his luggage beside him.

The driver stands beside the tourist, and is seen brandishing a metal rod as he confronts the Singaporean.

As the latter takes a phone out of his pocket and walks away from the driver, the driver quickly conceals the weapon behind his back, out of sight of the tourist's camera.

Still holding the rod behind his back, the driver approaches the tourist to confront him, also swinging his left arm threateningly at the tourist, motioning to hit him. The tourist flinches away from the driver.

Although the pair then put distance between each other, the driver returns again, heatedly gesturing at the tourist's phone before the video ends.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tBLSBqaN1XE[/embed]

Thai media reported that this incident took place on Sunday (July 2) after the driver had allegedly sent tourists to the wrong destination — they were supposed to go to a hotel instead.

[[nid:607989]]

Following this encounter, the Singaporean has filed a police report with the Thai Tourist Police department of the Royal Thai Police. Investigations to locate the driver are still ongoing.

While Phuket may be a popular getaway destination for some Singaporeans, others have had their fair share of bad experiences in the Thai province.

In February, 34-year-old Richard Ter went on a week-long vacation in Phuket with his family of eight.

On the last day of his holiday, however, he realised that two of his family's bags were missing from the villa he was staying in. The bags were later discovered outside, with his belongings scattered and valuables missing.

$20,300 worth of valuables were gone, including cash and a Rolex watch. The family's credit cards, luxury bags and wallets were left behind.

"We were not alert and lost some of our belongings. I wonder what could have happened if one of us, especially my child, walked around the villa alone and saw the crime happening," Ter told AsiaOne.

[[nid:604359]]

khooyihang@asiaone.com