From pilot to midwife: Thai veteran flyer helps deliver passenger's baby mid-flight

Having been a pilot for 18 years, Jakarin Sararnrakskul has probably seen it all.

But on Feb 23, on a four-hour VietJet flight from Taipei to Bangkok, the Thai captain did something for the first time - help deliver a baby.

When he was told by the cabin crew that a passenger was going into labour in the bathroom, Sararnrakskul sprung into action immediately, reported the South China Morning Post.

As he knew that he could not turn back to Taipei or land at another airport in time, he decided to take matters into his own hands.

The father of one left the aircraft in his female co-pilot's hands and headed to the cabin.

Although the pilot has no experience in child delivery, he appeared calm and eventually brought a baby boy safely into the world.

Because of where he was born, the infant was fondly nicknamed Sky by the cabin crew, reported Vietnamese news outlet VNExpress International.

When they landed at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, mother and son were greeted by paramedics, who were on standby, and sent to a hospital, reported Thai news outlet Thaiger.

Speaking to reporters at the airport, Sararnrakskul beamed with pride at his actions.

"[The boy] will be able to tell everyone for the rest of his life that he was born in the air," he said.

The captain also posted on Instagram a picture of him holding the newborn.

He wrote: "I have been a pilot for 18 years. I just helped a newborn baby on the plane!"

The episode went viral on social media, with netizens from around the world praising the pilot for his courage and quick thinking.

"What a strong-hearted man! Way to go," read one comment.

Another Instagram user said: "Congratulations! Such a beautiful event, well done to you all."

