Police and activists clash in Hong Kong street battles

Riot police fired tear gas and demonstrators hurled rocks and bottles in street battles yesterday in the New Territories town of Yuen Long, in the latest violent protest in Hong Kong.

More unrest is feared today with another protest planned in Central on Hong Kong Island.

Thousands of black-clad activists, many wearing face masks and carrying umbrellas, defied a police ban and converged on the rural town in northern Hong Kong to protest against an attack by suspected triad gang members at Yuen Long train station last weekend.

Protesters gathered from mid-afternoon yesterday in a largely peaceful demonstration and hundreds of riot police were already in place in and around the town centre.