Police officer in Taiwan dies after train passenger stabs him

PHOTO: Video screengrab
Lam Min Lee
Lam Min Lee
AsiaOne

A confrontation over a train ticket left a police officer dead in Taiwan.

The 26-year-old was trying to diffuse a situation onboard a train at Chiayi station on Wednesday (July 3) when an agitated passenger stabbed him with a knife.

In a video clip circulating online, the 54-year-old passenger can be heard shouting angrily at the police officers as they confronted him.

As the men got into a tussle, other people in the carriage can be seen moving away from the scene.

What they didn't expect was for the man to pull out a fruit knife and attack the officers.

After he was stabbed, the officer's colleague wrestled the weapon away from the assailant and managed to subdue him with the help of the train conductor.

The attack left a 5cm-long wound on the officer's upper abdomen which exposed his organs.

On the way to Chiayi Christian Hospital, he suffered a cardiac arrest but was resuscitated by doctors.

Despite undergoing emergency surgery, he died from his injuries the next day.

According to Taiwanese reports, the passenger became emotionally unstable after the train conductor found out that he did not have a ticket.

The Railway Police Bureau arrested the suspect but did not disclose his reason for the attack.

The incident caused delays on northbound trains and affected passengers were transferred to another train.

Investigations are ongoing.

lamminlee@asiaone.com

More about

Train Murder/Manslaughter Attack
