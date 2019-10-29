Poll finds over 80 per cent in Japan back female emperor

The vast majority of Japanese voters back allowing women to inherit the Chrysanthemum Throne, a new polls shows, as the royal family struggles with a dearth of male heirs.

The survey, conducted in the wake of last week's enthronement proclamation ceremony for Emperor Naruhito, found 81.9 per cent favour Japan having a woman take the throne, with 13.5 per cent opposed.

The Kyodo News agency poll, carried out over the weekend, comes as there is renewed debate about succession in the royal family, with inheritance of the throne limited by law to male members of the imperial line.

There are currently just three heirs -- the emperor's younger brother Crown Prince Akishino, 53, his 13-year-old son Prince Hisahito, and 83-year-old Prince Hitachi, the emperor's uncle.

The dwindling ranks of male heirs have rekindled debate about allowing female royals to ascend the throne, with top government spokesman Yoshihide Suga saying they would "cautiously" study the issue after a series of imperial ceremonies this year.