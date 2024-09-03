Award Banner
Award Banner
asia

Pope Francis arrives in Indonesia to begin ambitious Asia-Pacific tour

Pope Francis arrives in Indonesia to begin ambitious Asia-Pacific tour
Indonesia's religious affairs minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas walks alongside Pope Francis at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport during the Pope's apostolic visit to Asia, in Tangerang near Jakarta, Indonesia, Sept 3, 2024.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONSeptember 03, 2024 6:28 AM

JAKARTA — Pope Francis arrived on Tuesday (Sept 3) in Indonesia, the first leg of an ambitious four-country Asia-Pacific tour in which he is expected to urge global action on climate change.

The 87-year-old pontiff landed at Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta airport on a chartered ITA airways flight also carrying his entourage and accompanying reporters. Francis will also visit East Timor, Singapore and Papua New Guinea over the next 10 days.

[[nid:699792]]

INDONESIAPope Francis
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.