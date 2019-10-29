Postcards from a poisoned coast: Vietnam's people-smuggling heartland

Read also

Poor job prospects, encouragement by authorities, smuggling gangs, environmental disaster and government pressure on Catholics are all local factors behind the wave of migrants.

"Almost everyone round here has a relative overseas," said Bui Thac, whose nephew Bui Phan Thang is feared to be among the container dead.

"Almost all households have someone going abroad. Old people stay but young people must find ways to work abroad because it's difficult to work at home".

Impoverished rural communities in Nghe An and Ha Tinh have been plunged into despair amid fears that missing loved ones are among those who died in the tragedy.

LABOR "EXPORTS" A PRIORITY

For Vietnam's ruling Communist Party, the benefits of people legally moving abroad to work are clear.

The People's Committee of Nghe An issued a report on boosting labour exports this September.