Pounded by critics, Japan defends handling of coronavirus outbreak

TOKYO - Japan faces mounting criticism for its handling of a coronavirus-afflicted cruise ship, with questions over a patchy quarantine, incremental testing and the decision to let people walk away after 14 days.

The 3,711 people on the Diamond Princess went into quarantine off Japan on Feb 5, after it emerged that a former passenger had tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Passengers were confined to cabins except for brief outings on deck, when they were required to wear masks and gloves and keep their distance from each other.

But doubts soon emerged about whether the measures were working. Within days, dozens of people on board were diagnosed with the virus, and by Tuesday (Feb 18), 542 cases were reported.

While passengers were confined to their cabins, those with balconies could sometimes be seen talking to neighbours without masks.

And crew were not quarantined, sharing working spaces, living quarters and bathrooms, and simply donning masks and gloves when interacting with passengers.

At least two government officials themselves contracted the virus while working on the ship.

Professor Kentaro Iwata, from the infectious diseases division of Kobe University, blasted the on-ship quarantine as a "major failure, a mistake".

"It is highly likely secondary infections occurred," Prof Iwata told AFP, saying scepticism from abroad of the quarantine was "only natural".

JAPAN 'IS NOT PERFECT'

Japanese officials have defended the approach, with Dr Shigeru Omi, a former WHO regional head advising the government, saying the quarantine had "a very positive effect" on reducing infections.

"(The) majority of the infections, we believe, occurred before the date when the quarantine measures started," he told reporters.