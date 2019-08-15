Powerful storm lashes Japan, snarls holiday travel

TOKYO - A powerful tropical storm lashed Japan on Thursday (Aug 15), bringing strong winds and torrential rain that prompted warnings of landslides and flooding, and sparked evacuation advisories and travel chaos at a peak holiday period.

Severe Tropical Storm Krosa - one notch below a typhoon - was churning slowly just off the southwestern coast of Japan, packing wind gusts of up to 160 kilometres per hour.

Authorities issued a voluntary evacuation advisory to around 550,000 people in the storm's path and Japan's Fire and Disaster Management Agency said four people had sustained minor injuries with one person more seriously hurt.

The agency also said that a party of 18 people including children got stranded during a barbeque in a valley when the river rose rapidly. They have since been evacuated to higher ground and should be rescued later Thursday.