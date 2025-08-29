Powerful US senator arrives in Taiwan to discuss security

TAIPEI — US Senator Roger Wicker, the chairman of the Armed Services Committee and one of the strongest advocates for Taiwan in the US Congress, arrived in Taipei on Friday (Aug 29) to discuss security as China ratchets up its military pressure on the island.

Wicker, a Republican, said he and Senator Deb Fischer were visiting to reinforce the "great partnership" the US and Taiwan had and would have in the future. Fischer is also a Republican and a member of the Armed Services Committee.

"We're here to talk to our friends and allies in Taiwan about what we're doing to enhance worldwide peace, the kind of peace through strength that Ronald Reagan talked about," he told reporters at Taipei's downtown Songshan airport, referring to the late US president.

"We stand here to re-emphasise the partnership and the security friendship agreement that the United States has had with Taiwan for some decades."

The US Senate is due to consider next week the National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, a nearly US$1 trillion (S$1.3 trillion) bill that sets policy for the Pentagon.

Wicker said that this year's NDAA would "add to the provisions again" when it came to Taiwan, though he gave no details.

In comments released by the de facto US embassy in Taiwan, Wicker added that the Taiwanese people's resolve to live in a free society were a symbol of hope for the world.

"I'm glad to be here and to stand shoulder to shoulder with the free people of Taiwan as we work together to enhance their right to self-determination," he said.

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te will meet the group later on Friday, his office said.

The Chinese embassy last month urged Wicker and other lawmakers to cancel plans to go to Taiwan. Beijing, which views the island as its own territory, regularly denounces any shows of support for Taipei from Washington.

He is visiting just a few days before Beijing holds a mass military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, where guests include Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

China has increased its military activities around Taiwan over the past five years or so, including staging war games. Beijing has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control.

Wicker's trip takes place as some members of Congress — both President Donald Trump's fellow Republicans and Democrats — have expressed concern that Trump is de-emphasising security issues as he works on negotiating a trade deal with China.

Administration officials have said Trump remains fully committed to Asia-Pacific security matters as he pursues his trade agenda and a good personal relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The US is Taiwan's most important international backer and arms supplier despite the lack of formal diplomatic ties.

