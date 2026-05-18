Prabowo says Indonesia will build defence capability further as Air Force receives Rafale jets

JAKARTA — Indonesia will continue to build up its defence capabilities amid an uncertain geopolitical situation, President Prabowo Subianto said on Monday (May 18) as he officially handed over six Rafale fighter jets and other military hardware to the Indonesian Air Force.

Here are some key details from the ceremony:

Indonesia had received three Rafale jets in January this year, and received three more during Monday's ceremony.

The six were part of an order for 42 Rafale jets from Dassault Aviation in an US$8.1 billion (S$10.4 billion) deal sealed in 2022.

"I believe this is a milestone in strengthening our capabilities. We must continue to enhance our defence capabilities as a deterrent. We have no interest other than safeguarding our own territory," Prabowo said during the ceremony.

Prabowo sprayed the nose cone of one of the Rafale jets with flowered water, an Indonesian symbol of blessing and good fortune after receiving something new.

The former special forces commander also handed over four Dassault Falcon 8X aircraft, one Airbus A400M MRTT, a Thales' GM403 GCI Radar system, Meteor BVR missiles and AASM Hammer smart weapons.

The military equipment deals were signed when Prabowo served as defence minister under the previous government.

The Dassault Falcon will be used as a military transport aircraft for the president, vice president, and state guests at the head-of-state level.

The Airbus A400M is the second of the aircraft received by Indonesia after the country received one in November last year.

Prabowo has said he expected to buy four more units of this large airlifter, which can be used to deliver heavy loads such as excavators, food, clothes and medical supplies.

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