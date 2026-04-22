'Prevent exploitation, abuse': Indonesia enacts long-awaited law to protect domestic workers

Indonesian lawmakers have passed a landmark bill to protect the rights of its domestic workers, after it was first tabled more than two decades ago.

Jakarta Globe reported that the House of Representatives (DPR) approved the bill on Tuesday (April 21), which outlined a framework to regulate recruitment, working conditions and protections for millions of domestic workers in the country.

Previously without legal safeguards, domestic workers in Indonesia will now have access to health and employment insurance, as well as vocational education and training.

The new law requires recruitment agencies to be licensed and they are not allowed to deduct workers’ wages.

The hiring of children under 18 as domestic workers is also prohibited, reported AFP.

"The enactment of a Law on the Protection of Domestic Workers aims to provide legal certainty for both domestic workers and employers, and to prevent all forms of discrimination, exploitation, and abuse against domestic workers," Minister of Law Supratman Andi Agtas told Indonesian lawmakers.

Jala PRT, a domestic workers’ rights group in Indonesia, described the passing of the bill as a "historic" moment.

They have long advocated for legislation to protect domestic workers, which they said are at risk of exploitation due to the lack of legal protection and limited access to social benefits.

"The 22-year struggle has borne fruit,” said Jala PRT in an Instagram post on Tuesday. "This is a step towards more equitable development of domestic workers."

There were reportedly about 120,000 Indonesians working in Singapore as helpers as of 2020.

Foreign domestic workers in Singapore are protected under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act and the Employment Agencies Act, which entitles them to rest days, medical care and safe working conditions.

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chingshijie@asiaone.com