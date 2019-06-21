Protesters in Thailand urge ASEAN leaders to ban trash imports

Greenpeace activists protest in front of the Foreign Ministry ahead of the 34th ASEAN summit in Bangkok on June 20, 2019.

BANGKOK - Protesters in Bangkok on Thursday (June 20) dumped plastic waste in front of a government building and called on South-east Asian leaders to ban imports of trash from developed countries.

The protest comes ahead of a weekend meeting of the 10-member ASEAN, with many countries struggling to deal with the flood of plastic waste unleashed by China's decision last year to stop importing recyclables from abroad.

Countries in ASEAN now receive more than a quarter of global plastic waste, most of which comes from developed economies like Canada, the US, Australia and Japan.

A group of about 50 Thai activists, some holding placards reading "No Space for Waste", joined Greenpeace campaigners to call for an end to all trash imports to South-east Asia.

"The communities are here today to reclaim... the right to live in a sustainable environment in Thailand," said Tara Buakamsri of Greenpeace Thailand.