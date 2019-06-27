Protests in Indian cities after Muslim man is lynched, Modi says he is 'pained'

NEW DELHI - Protests were held in several Indian cities on Wednesday following the lynching of a Muslim man last week by a Hindu mob that suspected he was a thief.

Increasing anger about the killing in the eastern state of Jharkhand prompted Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make his first comments on the matter on Wednesday, telling the upper house of parliament he was "pained" to hear about it and calling for "the strictest possible punishment to the accused".

Cellphone videos shared on local television channels showed 24-year-old Tabrez Ansari tied to a pole and begging for mercy as some men beat him with sticks and forced him to chant his devotion to Hindu gods.

Ansari was caught by a mob of villagers who suspected he was a thief in the Seraikela-Kharsawan area of Jharkhand on June 18, said Avinash Kumar, a deputy superintendent of police in the area.

Eleven villagers have been arrested and a special investigation team set up to probe the matter, Kumar said.

Villagers called the police and lodged a case against Ansari, and police took him to the hospital, but Ansari succumbed to his injuries while in custody four days later, Kumar said. Two police officers from the area have been suspended, police told local media.

Dozens of people gathered in the capital New Delhi carrying placards calling for justice for Ansari's killing. In western Gujarat and eastern West Bengal state hundreds took to the streets carrying posters that read 'No more lynching in the name of religion.'