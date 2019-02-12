Protests send Hong Kongers to Taiwan in search of new lives

KAOHSIUNG, Taiwan - Protests that have paralysed Hong Kong for nearly six months are pushing residents to seek new lives abroad, with many turning to nearby democratic Taiwan to escape the uncertainty at home.

Taiwan has long attracted Hong Kongers seeking an alternative to their city's frenetic pace and sky-high rents.

But the number granted short-term and permanent residency in Taiwan rose nearly 30 per cent to over 4,000 between January and September from a year earlier, with investment from Hong Kong almost doubling.

Mr Leonardo Wong was in the southern Taiwanese city of Kaohsiung last month scouting locations for a restaurant he plans to open when he moves to the island in January.

"Hong Kong is no longer safe. You don't know what would happen tomorrow. There are too many external forces that could change the course of things," the 27-year-old told AFP.

"Now it feels rather like things could never go back to the way they were. We can't see what kind of future (Hong Kong) is heading towards."

Taiwan does not recognise the legal concept of asylum or accept refugee applications, fearful of a potential influx from the authoritarian mainland.

But Hong Kongers can apply to live on the island through a variety of means, including investment visas.

'A CITY WITH HOPE'

Chow Chung Ming, a former computer programmer in Hong Kong, and his wife So Kit Sum, work at their cafe in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, on Nov 13, 2019. PHOTO: AFP

Former system analyst Chow Chung Ming recently obtained a residency permit through a scheme that requires a NT$6 million (S$269,000) investment, a fraction of the costs associated with other popular immigration destinations such as Australia, Canada and the United States.

The 41-year-old moved to Kaohsiung, attracted partly by lower rents - which have helped him realise a childhood dream of opening a cat cafe this July - and also the island's relative freedoms.

"In Taiwan, freedom of speech is in the present tense. People can elect the president and lawmakers - rights that Hong Kongers don't have and I don't see any chance of ever having," he said.

Protests in Hong Kong erupted in response to proposed legislation that would have allowed extraditions to the mainland, but have snowballed into demands for greater freedoms in the city.