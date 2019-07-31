Provocative Taiwanese YouTuber admits defeat a minute into match with MMA fighter

How do Chinese martial arts hold up against mixed martial arts?

One YouTube vlogger in Taiwan was taught a painful lesson when he challenged a fellow vlogger to a fight on July 27.

Fully decked out in protective gear, Yu Chao-lin, better known online as Eat S*** Brother, stepped into the ring to fight MMA artist Holger Chen.

As the match began, Yu yelled out "Jiuyin White Bone Claw" (a fictitious martial arts move in wuxia novel The Legend of the Condor Heroes) as he threw feeble punches at Chen.

He barely lasted a minute.

His brawny opponent took him down with a flurry of kicks and left him groaning in pain on the ground.

"I won't dare to do this anymore, I'm sorry," Yu said as he admitted defeat.

According to Taiwanese reports, Yu had been trying to pick a fight with Chen by leaving derogatory comments on the latter's Facebook posts.

The MMA artist finally agreed to a match on July 25.

Before they got into the ring, Chen was seen handing Yu a liability waiver form in case of injuries or death in the ring.

He even held back on his kicks during the match, sparing Yu from more serious injuries, some viewers noted.

Although Yu lost the match, he may have emerged the winner in gaining online fame for his antics.

After all, if it was notoriety he was gunning for, Yu achieved his goal — the live-stream video of the match garnered nearly 2.3 million views on YouTube within days.

ALSO READ: Duel between Tai Chi 'master' and MMA fighter lasts all of 10 seconds

ALSO READ: Size doesn't matter as 'little guy' KOs big gym bully in China viral video

lamminlee@asiaone.com