Quake kills 22, flattens buildings in Pakistani Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan - An earthquake shook northern Pakistan on Tuesday (Sept 24), destroying buildings, cracking roads, killing 22 people and injuring nearly 200 more, government and police officials said.

Photos and video carried by local media showed dozens of collapsed buildings and homes, uprooted trees and cracks in roads large enough to swallow cars in Mirpur, a town on Pakistan’s side of the disputed territory of Kashmir near India.

Muhammad Safdar, 60, who lives near Mirpur, said he was in his house when it suddenly started shaking.

“We saw walls and the roof developing cracks and ceiling fans and other articles falling down, and we rushed out into an open field,” he told Reuters by telephone.

“I have never seen such a devastating earthquake in this area in my life.”

The magnitude 5.8 quake struck 23km north of Jhelum, roughly 120km south-east of Pakistan’s capital Islamabad, at a relatively shallow depth of 10km, the United States Geological Survey reported.

Ramzan Ahmad, 65, who suffered a head injury and bleeding nose, said that he was with his family of seven when his house collapsed.

“We all got injuries,” he said. “I saw dozens of houses razed on my way to hospital.”

District commissioner Mohammad Tayyab, a local government official, and district police chief Irfan Saleem said 22 people were dead and nearly 200 injured.