A question of taste in Thai contest to name baby pygmy hippo

A month-old baby pygmy hippo is seen with his mother at his enclosure at Khao Kheow Zoo in Chonburi, Thailand, on November 30, 2019.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

Visitors to a zoo in Thailand are being offered a tasty choice over the name of its newest resident - a baby pygmy hippopotamus that is drawing crowds.

The male was born at the end of October at the state-run Khao Kheaw Zoo in Chonburi province, 80 km east of Bangkok. The zoo's sixth pygmy hippo, it is cute and healthy, but so far nameless.

Its keepers have come up with two potential names based on popular food dishes - "Moo Tun", which translates as braised pork, or "Kaki" which means pork feet.

The public are being invited to vote on the zoo's Facebook page until Dec. 20, where they will be entered in a draw offering a cash prize or free admission for a year.

The pygmy hippopotamus is native to forests and swamps of West Africa, with adults growing to just half the size of the common hippopotamus.

The new baby hippo can be seen daily eating vegetables and bathing with its mother, 20-year-old "Jona" who is a long-time star attraction at the zoo.

The zoo says it is important for the baby to learn to imitate behaviour from its mother.

"We will see these mother and son together for around a year before they can separate," zoo director Attapon Srihayrun told Reuters. "When the baby is getting big, we will rearrange them in separate enclosures."

The winning name will be announced on Dec. 28.

More about
Thailand animals zoo

TRENDING

Mark Lee spent up to $5,000 a week on 4D as a gambling addict
Mark Lee spent up to $5,000 a week on 4D as a gambling addict
Rookie Korean actor Cha In-ha found dead
Rookie Korean actor Cha In-ha found dead
GrabFood rider drops 30kg in 9 months after switching from PMD to bicycle for deliveries
GrabFood rider drops 30kg in 9 months after switching from PMD to bicycle for deliveries
Man, 22, scratches BMW in China showroom to make dad buy it for him
Man, 22, scratches BMW in China showroom to make dad buy it for him
Taiwanese video shows Godfrey Gao&#039;s final journey from airport to funeral parlour
Taiwanese video shows Godfrey Gao's final journey from airport to funeral parlour
Andie and Kate&#039;s top tip to stop their kids from having public meltdowns
Andie and Kate's top tip to stop their kids from having public meltdowns
8 hidden dangers SQ girls may face on the job
8 hidden dangers SQ girls may face on the job
New animated series shows you what to expect during Basic Military Training
New animated series shows you what to expect during Basic Military Training
Malaysian woman finds banknote from late father thanks to viral Facebook post
Malaysian woman finds banknote from late father thanks to viral Facebook post
Taiwanese girl drops 15kg in a year on &#039;McDonald&#039;s diet&#039; after colleague said she had &#039;big legs&#039;
Taiwanese girl drops 15kg in a year on 'McDonald's diet' after colleague said she had 'big legs'
Lowest bonus in 10 years for civil servants
Lowest bonus in 10 years for civil servants
Goo Hara fans upset that her parents, who allegedly abandoned her, will get her assets
Goo Hara fans upset that her parents, who allegedly abandoned her, will get her assets

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Where to go in Thailand that&#039;s not Bangkok, Phuket or Krabi
Where to go in Thailand that's not Bangkok, Phuket or Krabi
Chatuchak Night Market is coming to Singapore from Feb 4 to May 3, with over 1,000 Thai vendors
Chatuchak Night Market is coming to Singapore from Feb 4 to May 3, with over 1,000 Thai vendors
$2.80 alcoholic xiao long baos, Takashimaya Christmas Bazaar &amp; other deals this week
$2.80 alcoholic xiao long baos, Takashimaya Christmas Bazaar & other deals this week
Money talks: The 28-year-old corporate manager that shops whenever she&#039;s stressed
Money talks: The 28-year-old corporate manager that shops whenever she's stressed

Home Works

How to choose your material: Marble
How to choose your material: Marble
7 practical HDB kitchen designs for your HDB home
7 practical HDB kitchen designs for your HDB home
House tour: Open-concept HDB flat in Ang Mo Kio with a verdant view
House tour: Open-concept HDB flat in Ang Mo Kio with a verdant view
Nov 2019 BTO analysis: Tengah&#039;s Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines
Nov 2019 BTO analysis: Tengah's Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

She bakes goodies with a sprinkling of good advice
'We can't be selfish in keeping them around to protect them'
How a kampung tragedy sparked off a Singapore lifeguard’s journey
How a kampung tragedy sparked off a Singapore lifeguard’s journey
Local pet crematorium accused of &#039;fake ashes&#039; bites back at dog owner
Local pet crematorium accused of 'fake ashes' bites back at dog owner
Escalator steps buckle in front of mum and baby at Waterway Point
Escalator steps buckle in front of mum and baby at Waterway Point

SERVICES