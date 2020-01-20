Rap and rice paddies: Thai hip hop creates unlikely new stars

In geography and in culture, the rice paddies of northeastern Thailand are thousands of miles away from the birthplace of hip hop in New York City's Bronx, but for Thai rapper RachYo, the language of hip hop is universal.

A recent video features the 18-year-old artist rapping in a rice field, sitting on an old truck as he laments in Thai about jealousy over a girl. It was viewed 57 million times on YouTube.

"I rap about things that really happened to me," says RachYo, based in Nakhon Ratchasima province in northeastern Thailand, whose full name is Rachayothin Pengjunta. He says he mostly sings about girls.

The rising popularity of hip hop in Thailand has created stars that have drawn the attention from music industry players.

Def Jam Recordings, the flagship hip hop label of Vivendi's Universal Music Group (UMG) that is home to Rihanna, 2 Chainz and Kanye West, last year opened here branches in Thailand and Singapore.

One of the first artists it signed was Thai rapper DaBoyWay, who has 1 million Instagram followers and is releasing a new album on Monday. It has also signed five others from Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia.

Def Jam plans to sign four more Thai artists this year, said Paul Sirisant, who heads UMG and the label's operations in Bangkok.

Thai artists stand out from others in Southeast Asia because the language innately rhymes in daily speech, lending itself to rap and hip hop, Sirisant said in an interview. It's also spread to the country's rural areas, he said.

"Thailand has already tipped in a big way - it's the paddy fields and hip hop," he said, adding that top-tier rappers can earn around 40 million baht(S$1.7 million).