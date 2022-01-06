Rapist on the loose: Security guard handcuffs and assaults woman in her Bangkok condo

After helping a woman call a locksmith to open her apartment's door, a security guard returned to the woman's unit, handcuffed her and sexually assaulted her.

The incident occurred at 2am on Wednesday (Jan 5) morning, in a condominium located in Bangkok's Bang Khae distract, Thai media reported.

Thai police have identified the perpetrator as 40-year-old Montri Yaikratok, the condominium building's head of security.

The victim, a 36-year-old woman, told police that she had approached the security guard for help after she realised she forgot the keycard to her seventh-floor apartment.

Shortly after the locksmith left, he knocked on the woman's door. As soon as she opened the door, he pushed her into the unit, shackled her and told her not to make any noise before he raped her.

According to the woman, the security guard appeared to be high on drugs.

When he fell asleep, she got dressed, ran downstairs and called the police.

Unfortunately, the six police officers that arrived on site were denied entry into the building by a receptionist — which created an opportunity for the suspect to flee from the scene.

The woman was conveyed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police managed to examine the building's security camera footage two hours later, which showed him tossing the handcuffs in the garbage.

Unable to locate him in his apartment, Thai authorities have launched a manhunt in search for the security guard, according to Bangkok Post.

In 2013, the security guard was found guilty of raping a 15-year-old girl. He was released from prison in 2017.

The condominium operator told reporters from The Nation Thailand that it has used the same security company for three years and has yet to receive any complaints from residents.

It said that the security company should have checked the man's criminal record before hiring him.

