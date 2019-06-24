Raw, fried or on a bun: Japan's whale meat proponents reassured by restart of commercial whaling

MINAMIBOSO, Japan - Whale cutlets, sliced raw whale, deep-fried whale nuggets, whale bacon and whale jerky feature on the menu at P-man, the restaurant Yoko Ichihara runs - and that's just a small sample of the ways Japan eats whale.

Though Japan's government maintains that eating whale is a cherished part of its food culture, nationwide consumption didn't really take off until after World War II and peaked in the early 1960s before falling as other protein sources became cheaply available.

Japan resumes commercial whaling on July 1.

A 1986 global whaling moratorium made whale a pricey food that rarely appears on family tables or in ordinary supermarkets, with vendors relying on Japan's scientific research whaling for their supply.

"A lot of people came in after hearing that the research whaling had ended, worried that they couldn't get whale anymore," Ms Ichihara said. "They were surprised to hear whale is taken in Japan too."

True aficionados have endured, sating their whale cravings largely through speciality restaurants such as the one Ms Ichihara, 42, operates in Minamiboso, just east of Tokyo.

Traditional recipes include blubber with vinegar-miso sauce, thinly sliced whale tongue, whale steak, a hotpot where slices of whale meat are simmered with mizuna greens and, the simplest, raw whale dipped in soy sauce.

Canned whale meat is displayed at a roadside store named WA-O! in Minamiboso, Tokyo.

Photo: Reuters

Several restaurants have come up with whaleburgers, a patty of whale meat sandwiched between buns or pressed rice.

Ms Ichihara's restaurant offers many of these, as well as a unique take on traditional whale treats: fried whale dressed with slivered vegetables and vinegar, grilled marinated whale steak, and raw whale chopped with miso and scallions.

Aficionados say whale tastes somewhat like beef, but with a stronger flavour. Whaling advocates point to its high protein content and low carbon footprint compared with other meats.

Ms Ichihara's mother-in-law, Yachiyo, praises it as an ideal food.

"When it's in your mouth, it's meat, but when it's in your stomach it's like fish, it's light," she said.

Whale represents only 0.1 per cent of Japan's meat consumption, so proponents say getting the next generation to eat it is essential.