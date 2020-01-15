Residents risk lives to rescue horses in Philippine Taal volcano 'no man's land'

BALETE, Philippines - The horses were still caked in grey ash as they stepped off the boat, lucky beneficiaries of a risky rescue mission to ground zero of the Philippines' Taal volcano eruption.

Their owners are among many small operators who rely on the modest money generated by the animals ferrying tourists up the volcano, a popular attraction ringed by a sweeping lake.

But when Taal exploded to life on Sunday (Jan 12), the community, who own hundreds of steeds on volcano island, had to flee without their prized livestock and most of their possessions.

"Our lives are in our horses, they're how we make our living," owner Alfredo Daet, 62, told AFP on Tuesday after bringing three of his four animals to the mainland.

"We love our horses... that's why we wanted to save them," he added.

The creatures can generate US$7 (S$9.40) each per trip up to the stunning panoramic views above the volcano's main crater, a significant sum in a nation where millions survive on less than US$2 a day.

Scores of other farm animals on the island, like cows and goats, were killed in the eruption.

In returning to the island, now blanketed in a deep layer of fine volcanic ash, the men defied a mandatory evacuation order and risked their lives.

The authorities have warned a stronger, potentially catastrophic eruption could come at any time, yet that has not stopped multiple groups of desperate locals from making the trip.