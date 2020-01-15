Residents risk lives to rescue horses in Philippine Taal volcano 'no man's land'

A horse standing next to a damaged structure at the Taal volcano island in Talisay, Batangas province, southern Philippines, on Jan 14, 2020.
PHOTO: Associated Press
Associated Press

BALETE, Philippines - The horses were still caked in grey ash as they stepped off the boat, lucky beneficiaries of a risky rescue mission to ground zero of the Philippines' Taal volcano eruption.

Their owners are among many small operators who rely on the modest money generated by the animals ferrying tourists up the volcano, a popular attraction ringed by a sweeping lake.

But when Taal exploded to life on Sunday (Jan 12), the community, who own hundreds of steeds on volcano island, had to flee without their prized livestock and most of their possessions.

"Our lives are in our horses, they're how we make our living," owner Alfredo Daet, 62, told AFP on Tuesday after bringing three of his four animals to the mainland.

"We love our horses... that's why we wanted to save them," he added.

The creatures can generate US$7 (S$9.40) each per trip up to the stunning panoramic views above the volcano's main crater, a significant sum in a nation where millions survive on less than US$2 a day.

Scores of other farm animals on the island, like cows and goats, were killed in the eruption.

In returning to the island, now blanketed in a deep layer of fine volcanic ash, the men defied a mandatory evacuation order and risked their lives.

The authorities have warned a stronger, potentially catastrophic eruption could come at any time, yet that has not stopped multiple groups of desperate locals from making the trip.

"If we let the horses die (on the island), we will be the ones that lose in the end," another owner, Mr Pejay Magpantay, told AFP on Tuesday after 11 of his family's 14 beasts were saved.

Despite being home to one of the most active volcanoes in a nation plagued by earthquakes and eruptions, people are allowed to visit and live there.

Taal is classified a "permanent danger zone", according to government volcanologists.

It is a 23 sq km volcano island that lies inside a bigger lake formed from previous volcanic activity.

Together they are among the most spectacular sights and popular tourist destinations in the Philippines.

Yet Taal has a deadly past. It has erupted dozens of times since 1572, the most destructive of which was in 1911 when it killed about 1,300 people and sent ash falling on Manila. Its last major eruption came in 1977.

Recently, Taal has been putting on a stunning and terrifying display, including an ash cloud illuminated with lightning bolts.

It shot dark-grey columns 800m into the sky.

Since the latest bout of activity, there have been calls to keep people, once and for all, from living on the island.

"I strongly recommend that we implement the suggestion that... Taal (volcano) be declared 'no man's land'," defence secretary Delfin Lorenzana told reporters on Tuesday.

Taal volcano, located near Manila, has been spewing lava, ash and steam since Sunday. The ongoing eruption has displaced...

Posted by The Straits Times on Tuesday, 14 January 2020
More about
PHILIPPINES animals volcanoes

TRENDING

Chinese woman dies after years of eating just chilli and rice to save money
Chinese woman dies after years of eating just chilli and rice to save money
Burger King has offered Prince Harry a job
Burger King has offered Prince Harry a job
Social media trend in China involves sneaking your own raw ingredients into hotpot restaurants
Social media trend in China involves sneaking your own raw ingredients into hotpot restaurants
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
Singapore mum confesses: &#039;I was attracted to another man&#039;
Singapore mum confesses: 'I was attracted to another man'
Luxury cinemas in JB to pamper yourself from just $3 per ticket
Luxury cinemas in JB to pamper yourself from just $3 per ticket
FairPrice to pull CNY &#039;funeral&#039; tee from stores
FairPrice to pull CNY 'funeral' tee from stores
Marco Ngai&#039;s wife caught cheating on him with foreign banker
Marco Ngai's wife caught cheating on him with foreign banker
Cecilia Cheung tries to fly back to Hong Kong every night to wish sons goodnight
Cecilia Cheung tries to fly back to Hong Kong every night to wish sons goodnight
Man accused of raping 2 teenage girls raises a stink in court by soiling himself
Man accused of raping 2 teenage girls raises a stink in court by soiling himself
&#039;Dangerous proof&#039; dropped from 1MDB final audit report
'Dangerous proof' dropped from 1MDB final audit report
Singapore fan: Jay Chou paid $110 to celebrate my wife&#039;s birthday
Singapore fan: Jay Chou paid $110 to celebrate my wife's birthday

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Snacc Attacc: We try chocolate bak kwa cookies, keto cheese crisps and other unique CNY goodies
Snacc Attacc: We try chocolate bak kwa cookies, keto cheese crisps and other unique CNY goodies
CNY hacks: Different types of mandarin oranges
CNY hacks: Different types of mandarin oranges and which to get
Zoe Tay gives us a low-down on how to look great in your 50s
Zoe Tay gives us a low-down on how to look great in your 50s
Indonesian women swear by Madura sticks to please men; doctor warns of infection and cancer risks
Indonesian women swear by Madura sticks to please men; doctor warns of infection and cancer risks

Home Works

Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
Malaysian boy&#039;s hilarious reaction to prank delights Twitter users
Malaysian boy's hilarious reaction to prank delights Twitter users
Woman hangs onto Mercedes-Benz&#039;s bonnet as it drives down Rochor Road
Woman hangs onto Mercedes-Benz's bonnet as it drives down Rochor Road
Chinese boy hospitalised with 20-day fever, turns out thermometer was wrong
Chinese boy hospitalised with 20-day fever, turns out thermometer was wrong

SERVICES