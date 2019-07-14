Restaurant falls into river as earthquake hits south of Philippines

The epicentre of the quake was near Madrid town in Surigao del Sur, Mindanao.

At least 51 people were injured and several homes, churches and other buildings damaged on Saturday when an earthquake sent terrified residents of the southern Philippines fleeing their homes before dawn, police said.

The 5.8-magnitude quake struck the northeast coast of Mindanao island at 4.42am at a depth of 11.8km, with the Philippine seismology office also recording seven less intense aftershocks.

Officers at the police station in Madrid town, near the epicentre, ducked beneath tables as the glass door of a filing cabinet splintered and a television set fell and shattered off a table, said its police chief Lieutenant Wilson Uanite.

"We saw people running out of their homes. A number of residences sustained minor damage like cracked walls," Uanite said by telephone.