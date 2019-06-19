In revenge at neighbours, Taiwan man takes a dump in common water tank

PHOTO: YouTube screengrab
Lam Min Lee
Lam Min Lee
AsiaOne

Most people resolve neighbourly disputes by talking it out or going to a mediator.

But an elderly man in Taichung, Taiwan took matters into his own hands -- he dumped excrement into his apartment building's water tank.

It all started when 69-year-old Lin started leasing part of his home to telco companies to place their base stations. He was paid NT$12,000 (S$520) per month.

The equipment was installed without his neighbours' knowledge and they lodged a report in 2017 to have them removed.

Upset over the loss in income, he hatched a plan to get back at his neighbours.

They soon noticed that their tap water had a strange smell, and some residents suffered from allergies after drinking the water.

When building management checked CCTV footage, they found their answer.

Between June 2017 and July 2018, Lin was seen climbing the ladder to the apartment building's water tank.

He was reported to have urinated, defecated, and bathed in it once a month.

A sample of the water was sent for laboratory testing. Results showed heightened levels of ammonia.

When neighbours confronted Lin about the water tank, he told them, "You're lucky you didn't die from drinking the water."

With evidence on hand, the building management called the police.

In court hearings, it was revealed that Lin did much more than tamper with the building's water supply.

He also damaged the building's lift control panel and water pipes in 2018.

In his defence, Lin said that drinking water tainted with urine would not endanger a person's life.

But the judge disagreed with him, saying there was potential for such excrement to contaminate and affect public health.

The elderly man was eventually sentenced to 20 months' jail and fined NT$160,000.

lamminlee@asiaone.com

More about

Neighbours
