Rift deepens between the Philippines and China over South China Sea

MANILA — Relations between Manila and Beijing have soured under Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, with Manila pivoting back towards the United States which supports the Southeast Asian nation in its maritime disputes with China.

Here is a timeline of key events this year and last year that have escalated tensions between the Philippines and China:

2024

Jan 3 - Philippines, US hold second joint patrol in South China Sea; China conducts similar naval and air drills.

March 5 - Manila accuses Chinese Coast Guard of "reckless" actions causing collision between their ships at Second Thomas Shoal; Beijing says Philippine vessels intruded.

June 17 - Philippine sailor loses a finger in alleged Chinese Coast Guard ramming near Second Thomas Shoal; China denies.

July 8 - Philippines, Japan sign landmark military pact allowing troop deployments on each other's soil.

July 22 - Manila, Beijing agree on "provisional resupply arrangement" for Second Thomas Shoal.

Aug 2 - Philippines, Japan hold first joint military drills in South China Sea.

AUG 9 - Philippines, Vietnam conduct first joint coast guard exercise.

Aug 10 - Philippines says Chinese jets dropped flares near its patrol aircraft over Scarborough Shoal.

Aug 31 - Manila, Beijing trade accusations over fifth ramming incident near Sabina Shoal.

Sept 28 - Philippines joins maritime drills with Australia, Japan, New Zealand, US; China holds separate exercises.

Oct 11 - Manila says Chinese militia boat sideswiped fisheries vessel near Thitu Island.

Nov 8 - Philippines passes maritime laws defining sea zones and routes; Beijing protests.

2025

Jan 6 - Philippines deploys ships, aircraft to monitor China's largest coast guard vessel in exclusive economic zone.

Feb 18 - Manila accuses Chinese navy of a dangerous flyby near Scarborough Shoal; Beijing disputes.

March 28 - China deploys two H-6 bombers around the Scarborough Shoal, satellite images show.

April 28 - Manila denies reports China seized Sandy Cay reef.

May 5 - Philippines challenges Chinese research ship over conduct of illegal marine survey off Ilocos coast.

July 18 - China lodges protest over Philippines' "negative moves" on Taiwan, as well as maritime and security issues.

Aug 4 - Philippine, Indian navies sail together for first time in South China Sea.

Aug 12 - Manila slams Chinese "dangerous manoeuvres" at Scarborough Shoal; says it led to Chinese ship collision.

Aug 13 - China says it drove away US destroyer that sailed near Scarborough Shoal; US Navy says its action was in line with international law.

Sept 10 - China approves creation of a national nature reserve at Scarborough Shoal.

Sept 16 - Chinese Coast Guard fires water cannon at Philippine ships near Scarborough Shoal; Philippines accuses Beijing of "aggressive" action that injured one person.

Oct 12 - Manila accuses Chinese Coast Guard of ramming and firing water cannon at Philippine fisheries vessels near Philippine-occupied Thitu Island.

