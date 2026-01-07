Rights groups say at least 25 dead in Iran protests

DUBAI — At least 25 people have been killed in Iran during the first nine days of protests that started in the bazaar of Tehran over the plunging value of the currency and soaring inflation, according to rights groups.

The authorities have acknowledged the economic hardships but accused networks linked to foreign powers of stoking the protests. On Tuesday (Jan 6), Iran's police chief vowed to "deal with the last of these rioters".

The shopkeepers' protest continued on Tuesday in the bazaar, with about 150 people focusing on economic demands, Iran's Fars news agency reported.

The protests have spread to some cities in western and southern Iran but do not match the scale of unrest that swept the nation in 2022-23 over the death of Mahsa Amini, who died in the custody of morality police for allegedly violating the Islamic Republic's strict dress code.

However, even though smaller, these protests have quickly expanded from an economic focus to broader frustrations, with some protesters chanting against the country's clerical rulers.

More than 1,000 arrested, rights groups say

Iran also remains under international pressure, with US President Donald Trump threatening on Friday to come to the aid of protesters if security forces fired on them. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed not to "yield to the enemy".

Hengaw, a Kurdish Iranian rights group, put the death toll at 25, including four under 18. It said more than 1,000 had been arrested. HRANA, a network of rights activists, said at least 29 had been killed, including two law enforcement agents, in addition to 1,203 arrests, as of Jan 5.

Reuters has not been able to independently verify the numbers. Iranian authorities have not given a death toll for protesters, but have said at least two members of the security services have died and more than a dozen have been injured.

Authorities have attempted to maintain a dual approach to the unrest, saying protests over the economy are legitimate and will be met by dialogue, while meeting some demonstrations with tear gas amid violent street confrontations.

The police chief, Ahmadreza Radan, was quoted on Tuesday by state media as saying they had drawn a distinction between protesters and what he called rioters, the latter facing arrests on site or following identification by intelligence units.

"I pledge that we will deal with the last of these rioters. It is still time for those who were deceived by foreign services to identify themselves and draw on the Islamic Republic's greatness," Radan said.

Witness reports heavy police presence

Fars said Tuesday's gathering of shopkeepers on Saadi street in Tehran ended without "expanding the police's presence".

Mohammad, 63, a jewellery shop owner in the bazaar, told Reuters there was a heavy presence of riot police and plainclothes security forces inside and around the area.

"They were forcing shopkeepers who were on strike to open their shops. I did not see it myself, but I heard there were clashes outside the bazaar and police fired tear gas," he told Reuters by phone. He declined to give his family name.

Footage shared on Telegram on Tuesday by Vahid Online, which posts videos of the protests to more than 650,000 followers, appeared to show dozens of security forces on motorbikes patrolling the street and the unidentified person who took the clip can be heard saying the security forces had fired tear gas.

Reuters confirmed that the video was filmed on Saadi street but could not verify the exact date when it was taken.

Government promises reforms to protect purchasing power

President Masoud Pezeshkian has promised reforms to help stabilise the monetary and banking systems and protect purchasing power.

The government has announced a subsidy reform, removing preferential currency exchange rates for importers in favour of direct transfers to Iranians to boost their purchasing power for essential goods. The measure will come into force on Jan 10.

The central bank chief was also replaced on Dec 29.

The rial fell further to 1,489,500 on Tuesday, representing a four per cent fall since the protests started.

