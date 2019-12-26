'Ring of fire' eclipse wows across Asia

SINGAPORE - Skywatchers from Saudi Arabia and Oman to India and Singapore were treated to a rare "ring of fire" solar eclipse on Thursday (Dec 26).

Annular eclipses occur when the Moon is not close enough to the Earth to completely obscure the Sun, leaving a thin ring of the solar disc visible.

While these types of eclipses occur every year or two, they are visible only from a narrow band of Earth each time and it can be decades before the same pattern is repeated.

Depending on weather conditions, this year's astronomical phenomenon was set to be visible from the Middle East across southern India and South-east Asia before ending over the northern Pacific.

Hundreds of amateur astronomers and photographers set up by Singapore's harbour for what some described as a "once in a lifetime" event.

"The next one will happen in about 40 years I think," said Mr Jason Teng, 37, who took the day off work to photograph the eclipse.

The amateur astronomer used a special solar filter on his telescope, as there is no safe period to observe an annular solar eclipse.

Mr Alexander Alin, 45, a geophysicist from Germany, travels around the world following eclipses.

"It's only two minutes, but it's so intense that you talk about it with your friends, family for the next month," he said.

ECLIPSE STOPS PLAY

In southern India, people gathered on the beaches in Tamil Nadu to watch the event.