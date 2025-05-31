Award Banner
Award Banner
asia

Rock collapse at Indonesia quarry kills at least 10 people

Rock collapse at Indonesia quarry kills at least 10 people
Drone view of search and rescue operations in the aftermath of rock collapse at a quarry in Cirebon, West Java Province, Indonesia, on May 30, 2025 in this picture obtained from social media.
PHOTO: Reuters this image has been supplied by a third party. Mandatory credit.
PUBLISHED ONMay 31, 2025 1:23 AM

JAKARTA - At least 10 people in Indonesia's West Java were killed and six injured on Friday (May 30) following a rock collapse at a quarry, the disaster agency said, with search efforts ongoing to find people buried beneath the rubble.

The collapse took place in Cirebon in West Java, where television footage showed excavators working to move huge rocks and personnel moving bags containing bodies to an ambulance. Kompas TV earlier said about 10 people were missing.

The national disaster management agency said heavy machinery, including three excavators, were also buried under rocks and operations would continue on Saturday. It gave no estimate on the number of people missing.

West Java's governor, Dedi Mulyadi, on his Instagram account said the site was dangerous and "does not meet safety standards for workers".

[[nid:718505]]

INDONESIAdeathminingMining sector
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.