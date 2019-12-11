Rogue elephant named after Osama bin Laden caught in India after killing 5 people

An elephant lies on the ground after being tranquilised by villagers in Goalpara, India, on Nov 11, 2019. It killed five people before it was caught.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

GUWAHATI, INDIA - An elephant named after the late Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden that killed five Indian villagers has been caught after a massive operation to hunt down the creature, officials said on Monday (Nov 11).

Wildlife officers tracked the pachyderm - dubbed "Laden" by the locals it menaced in northeastern Assam state - through a forest for several days using drones and domesticated elephants.

"We started the final leg of the operation today... Two darts were fired by experts which tranquilised the male elephant," a senior forestry official told AFP.

"Now the work is on to shift the elephant to a forest where there is no human habitation nearby."

The animal killed five people, including three women, during a 24-hour rampage through Goalpara district in October.

Officials said they would take the elephant's welfare into account as well as the safety of people living nearby in deciding where it would be relocated.

Nearly 2,300 people have been killed by elephants in India over the last five years, according to official figures released in June, while 700 elephants have been killed since 2011 - figures resulting in part from shrinking natural habitats.

Elephants frequently migrate into Goalpara, resulting in high numbers of fatal encounters with humans amid rampant deforestation.

Some elephants there have been poisoned or shot by locals, while others have died on electric fences or on railways cutting through migration routes.

More about
wildlife india

TRENDING

3.4kg of limestone falls from HDB flat ceiling, nearly hits tenant
3.4kg of limestone falls from HDB flat ceiling, nearly hits tenant
Mahathir as shocked as Najib after High Court&#039;s order
Mahathir as shocked as Najib after High Court's order
Hong Kong actor Joel Chan officially ties the knot with girlfriend of 6 years
Hong Kong actor Joel Chan officially ties the knot with girlfriend of 6 years
Infant dies after head allegedly slammed against car floor; mother&#039;s boyfriend charged
Infant dies after head allegedly slammed against car floor; mother's boyfriend charged
Jacqueline Wong breaks silence of 7 months but says nothing about cheating scandal
Jacqueline Wong breaks silence of 7 months but says nothing about cheating scandal
When will the election be called? It could be soon after Budget
When will the election be called? It could be soon after Budget
20 days&#039; jail for ex-baggage handler who swopped the tags of 286 pieces of luggage
20 days' jail for ex-baggage handler who swopped the tags of 286 pieces of luggage
Where to donate old clothes, toys, books, furniture, food in Singapore
Where to donate old clothes, toys, books, furniture, food in Singapore
Shopping and food deals in Singapore to stretch your dollar beyond 11.11
Limited edition Hello Kitty carriers to drop at McDonald's on Nov 14
Hong Kong police investigating videos of man set alight
Hong Kong police investigating videos of man set alight
How much will it cost a month to subscribe to all the major TV streaming services?
How much will it cost a month to subscribe to all the major TV streaming services?
How to &#039;live and play safely&#039;, according to cybersecurity expert
How to 'live and play safely', according to cybersecurity expert

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

I&#039;ve been single for the last 8 years and no, there&#039;s nothing wrong with me
I've been single for the last 8 years and no, there's nothing wrong with me
No Signboard Braised Duck closes Nov 27
No Signboard Braised Duck closes Nov 27
I tried the keto diet and lost 5kg in 3 months - but here&#039;s why I&#039;ll never do it again
I tried the keto diet and lost 5kg in 3 months - but here's why I'll never do it again
She helps couples have sex, and has even been asked to watch
She helps couples have sex, and has even been asked to watch

Home Works

The best tiles for the kitchen
The best tiles for the kitchen
Your Taobao minimalist furniture guide
Your Taobao minimalist furniture guide
7 tips for choosing dining chairs
7 tips for choosing dining chairs
How this couple worked in a flexi space for their 5-room HDB
How this couple worked in a flexi space for their 5-room HDB

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

He defied death and became a bodybuilding champ after suffering a stroke
He defied death and became a bodybuilding champ after suffering a stroke
Rumour has it: Felicia Chin affected by viewers&#039; abuse - and other entertainment news this week
Rumour has it: Felicia Chin affected by viewers' abuse - and other entertainment news this week
Rainie Yang re-living her youth in her thirties
Rainie Yang re-living her youth in her thirties
Helen Mirren, 74, flattered to be confused with Keanu Reeves&#039; 46-year-old girlfriend
Helen Mirren, 74, flattered to be confused with Keanu Reeves' 46-year-old girlfriend

SERVICES