Award Banner
Award Banner
asia

Saudi Arabia executes 2 for plotting attacks on places of worship

Saudi Arabia executes 2 for plotting attacks on places of worship
Saudi Arabia said on Sunday (Nov 9) that it had executed two citizens for joining a terrorist group that planned to carry out attacks on places of worship.
PHOTO: Unsplash
PUBLISHED ONNovember 10, 2025 5:25 AM

Saudi Arabia said on Sunday (Nov 9) that it had executed two citizens for joining a terrorist group that planned to carry out attacks on places of worship.

The two men also planned attacks against security facilities and personnel, Saudi state news agency SPA reported, citing a statement from the interior ministry.

The statement did not indicate when any of the attacks were planned to have taken place.

[[nid:722792]]

Saudi Arabiaterrorist threatDeath Penalty/Capital Punishment
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.