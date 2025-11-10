Saudi Arabia executes 2 for plotting attacks on places of worship
PHOTO: Unsplash
Saudi Arabia said on Sunday (Nov 9) that it had executed two citizens for joining a terrorist group that planned to carry out attacks on places of worship.
The two men also planned attacks against security facilities and personnel, Saudi state news agency SPA reported, citing a statement from the interior ministry.
The statement did not indicate when any of the attacks were planned to have taken place.
