Saudi king Salman recovers after undergoing medical tests, royal court says

DUBAI — Saudi Arabia's King Salman has recovered after successfully completing medical tests for lung inflammation on Wednesday (Oct 9), the state news agency (SPA) said, citing the royal court.

The royal court said on Sunday the 88-year-old monarch would undergo medical tests for a lung inflammation.

The king of the world's biggest oil exporter and a major US ally in the Middle East had received medical care for lung inflammation in May as well.

He last chaired a cabinet meeting on Sept 24, state news agency reports (SPA) show, after issuing a royal decree in August that allows the cabinet to convene in the absence of both himself and the prime minister, his son Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Prince Mohammed offered reassurances about the health of the king at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, state media reported.

