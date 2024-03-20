Science experiment gone wrong: Taiwan teacher under fire for deliberately dropping cat on classroom floor

He was trying to demonstrate angular momentum to his class, but he was schooled by the public instead.

A teacher in Taiwan came under fire after he dropped a cat in his classroom during a physics experiment, Mirror Media reported on March 6.

In a video recording of the incident, the teacher surnamed Lee can be seen holding his pet cat by its four legs, dangling the animal upside-down. As he raises it above his shoulders, the feline yowls loudly.

Lee then releases the cat, letting it fall to the classroom floor, where it lands out of sight with an audible thud.

The footage sparked public outrage, with many netizens slamming his teaching methods.

In response to the criticism, Lee explained and apologised for his actions via multiple media interviews.

He also made a public apology on his educational establishment's Facebook account.

Lee admitted that he had failed to consider the "physical and mental stress" that the class would inflict on his pet cat.

"I didn't consider in detail the possible impact of my actions and their effects on the students and society and did something controversial," he wrote.

"As a teacher, I set the worst example. Such behaviour might result in other cats being injured by others who don't prepare for this properly.

"I ask students and the public not to imitate me, and take good care of animals so that cats can be happy and live a peaceful life."

The teacher said that he took his pet to see a veterinarian soon after the lesson and added that the cat was in good health.

Lee has since donated NT$50,000 (S$2,100) to the Taiwan Homeless Animal Rescue Association, South China Morning Post reported on Tuesday (March 19).

'Abuse is not the right of the rich': Netizens

Despite Lee's apologies, netizens weren't ready to forgive him just yet.

One of them berated him, questioning his position as a teacher: "Shouldn't a teacher teach children to love and respect life? There are many video examples [of angular momentum] on the internet, it's not appropriate to do these experiments with cats."

Another argued that Lee is not "suitable" to be a cat owner, suggesting that the cat be rehomed instead.

Calling out Lee's decision to donate money, the netizen said: "Donating money? Cat abuse is not the right of the rich! If you still want to own a cat in the future, please brush up on life lessons first!"

On March 6, the Taipei City Animal Protection Office said that they dispatched personnel to investigate the matter after receiving reports from the public.

Under Taiwan's Animal Protection Act, people are prohibited from harassing, abusing or harming animals.

A person found guilty of causing harm to animals may face up to two years of imprisonment and a fine of up to NT$2 million.

