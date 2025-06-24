'A scrap of paper': Philippine VP Duterte wants impeachment complaint dismissed

MANILA — Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte has described the impeachment complaint against her as "nothing more than a scrap of paper" in her formal response to the Senate, saying the case was baseless and should be dismissed for being unconstitutional.

The impeachment, widely seen as a test of political alliances, comes amid an acrimonious falling out between Duterte and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr that has sparked a broader power struggle ahead of the 2028 presidential election.

Marcos, who has distanced himself from the case, is limited to a single term but is expected to groom a successor to run. Duterte, the daughter of former President Rodrigo Duterte, is viewed as a strong rival contender if she avoids impeachment.

"The Vice President enters a plea of not guilty, without waiving any of her jurisdictional and other objections over the charges," Duterte said in a submission dated June 23.

She dismissed the accusations against her as baseless, calling them "exaggerations and speculations that are not supported by evidence" in the 34-page response to the Senate.

In February, the House of Representatives voted to impeach Duterte for betrayal of public trust and high crimes, sending the case to the Senate. On June 11, the Senate returned the case to the House shortly after convening as an impeachment court.

The Senate also ordered Duterte to respond to the allegations in the case, including that she had plotted to assassinate Marcos and others based on a statement she made in November about hiring an assassin.

She is also accused of misusing public funds both as vice president and during her stint as education secretary.

As well as saying there was nothing substantive for her to answer in the case, Duterte argued the impeachment complaint was the fourth filed against her, with the three earlier ones not acted on by the lower house.

This, she said, violated a constitutional safeguard against more than one impeachment proceeding against the same official within a year, reiterating the arguments she used in asking the Supreme Court to dismiss the complaint. That case is ongoing.

"There are no statements of ultimate facts in the Fourth Impeachment complaint. Stripped of its 'factual' and legal conclusions, it is nothing more than a scrap of paper," Duterte's reply said.

She faces a lifetime political ban if convicted.

Congresswoman Gerville Luistro, a member of the impeachment prosecution panel, confirmed the lower house had received Duterte's reply to the Senate on Monday.

"The entire prosecution team is currently studying each and every allegation contained in the answer. Certainly, we will be filing a reply within 5 days from receipt as provided in the rules," Luistro said in a phone message.

