Southeast Asia should ban foreign trash imports: Environmentalists

Dumping ground: Indonesian customs officers examine one of 65 containers full of imported trash at the Batu Ampar Port in Batam, Riau Islands. Indonesia returned five other containers of trash to the United States.

Environmental groups called on Tuesday for Southeast Asian countries to ban waste imports from developed countries to help tackle a pollution crisis, as regional leaders prepare to meet this week in Bangkok.

Southeast Asia has seen a staggering spike in imports of plastic and electronic waste from developed countries after the world's top recycler, China, banned imports, causing millions of tonnes of the trash to be diverted to less regulated countries.

Thailand will from Thursday host four days of meetings for leaders of the 10-member Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) to discuss the region's most pressing issues.

"Greenpeace Southeast Asia demands that ASEAN leaders put this issue on the agenda during their summits this year and make a united declaration to address the region's plastic waste crisis," the group said in a statement.