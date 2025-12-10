Cambodia withdraws athletes from 33rd SEA Games in Thailand, citing safety concerns

Cambodia has announced the withdrawal of its athletes from the ongoing 33rd SEA Games in Thailand, citing safety concerns amid the renewed border conflict with Thailand.

In a statement on Wednesday (Dec 10), the National Olympic Committee of Cambodia's (NOCC) Secretary-General Vath Chamroeun informed the Thai organisers of their decision, saying the athletes' families had asked for their immediate return to Cambodia.

Cambodian media outlets reported Vath as saying that the decision was made "for safety reasons", and was not taken lightly.

The NOCC also reportedly thanked the Thai organisers, saying it "greatly appreciates the hospitality, warmth and spirit of sportsmanship extended to our athletes".

Cambodia's contingent at the games comprises 137 athletes and officials.

This is a developing story.

