SEA Games: Mix-up sees Singapore flag shown instead of Indonesia's at opening ceremony

The 2025 SEA Games opening ceremony at Bangkok's Rajamangala National Stadium on Tuesday (Dec 9) faced an embarrassing mix-up when Indonesia, the host of the 1997 SEA Games, was mistakenly represented with Singapore's flag.

The mistake drew criticism from Indonesian viewers and spectators, reported the Jakarta Globe.

But this was just one among several mishaps that marred the opening ceremony, which ran for more than two-and-a-half hours.

When the event displayed a digital map projecting the different Southeast Asian nations as each delegation entered the arena, netizens noticed that some islands were missing from the Vietnam map, reported VietNamNet.

The drone display for the gold medal tally also mistakenly formed the number 547 instead of 574, reported Thaiger.

Ahead of the Games, a women's football schedule published on the official SEA Games website also showed Laos' flag next to Indonesia's name, while Thailand's flag was swapped with Vietnam's flag, reported Jakarta Globe.

The 33rd SEA Games takes place from Dec 9 to 20 in Thailand, with Bangkok and Chonburi as host regions.

