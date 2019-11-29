SEA Games: Philippine organisers push back against media coverage

MANILA - Philippine organisers of the South-east Asian Games fired back on Thursday (Nov 28) after days of critical coverage of the messy build-up to Saturday's opening ceremony.

Reports of unfinished construction, transport delays and complaints about food have surfaced as competitors have poured in for the regional competition.

In response, lawmakers and the spokesman of President Rodrigo Duterte have called for a probe into the preparations.

Alan Peter Cayetano, chairman of the organising committee, told journalists that "95 per cent" of the controversies to be investigated were in fact false media reports.

"I do know that during the digital age we need to report immediately, but that doesn't take out the responsibility to check if it's true or not," Cayetano said.

It comes just days after the committee apologised to arriving athletes, who said they were forced to wait for hours at the airport or were taken to the wrong hotel, vowing to "to better".

Philippine media groups expressed strong disapproval of Cayetano's latest statement.

"Attempting to dictate how the media should report the news has no place in a democracy," the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines said.