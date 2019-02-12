SEA Games threatened as typhoon nears Philippines

Singapore athletes at the SEA Games opening ceremony in the Philippine Arena on Saturday.
PHOTO: Reuters
AFP

CLARK, Philippines - The Philippines has begun evacuating thousands of people, local officials said yesterday, as a powerful typhoon rumbling in from the Pacific forced South-east Asian Games organisers to cancel or reschedule some events.

Forecasters expect Typhoon Kammuri to make landfall today evening or tomorrow morning, packing gusts of 170kmh and maximum sustained winds of 140kmh.

The storm entered Philippine territory on Saturday evening, shortly before President Rodrigo Duterte and boxing superstar Manny Pacquiao launched the Games with a colourful opening ceremony.

This year's Games in Clark, Manila and Subic, which run through to Dec 11, are already particularly complex with a record 56 sports across dozens of venues that are in some cases hours apart by car.

Outdoor events in Subic - on the west coast of the main Philippine island of Luzon in the country's north - were the first to be affected by Kammuri.

"The windsurfing has been cancelled until we have a more accurate picture of the weather," said Mr Ramon Agregado, the organising committee's head of the Subic cluster of venues.

TRIATHLON

The women's triathlon event was brought forward to yesterday, Mr Agregado said, "so we could take advantage of the good weather".

Duathlon events scheduled for tomorrow will now take place today. Mr Agregado said that venues will not be changed, but in the event of bad weather the equipment will be taken down and put back together once the events are rescheduled.

Some local government units in central Bicol region urged people to begin leaving their homes on Saturday night.

By yesterday afternoon, more than 3,000 people were in evacuation centres, mostly in schools and gymnasiums in Camarines Norte, the disaster management office of the province said.

Most of them live in coastal areas and low-lying places where flash floods and landslides are possible due to heavy rains that will be brought by the typhoon.

No mandatory evacuation has been ordered yet, the disaster management office said.

School classes and government offices in some towns will be closed today and tomorrow in anticipation of the heavy rains.

