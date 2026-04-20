'Seizures, foaming at the mouth': Thai woman allegedly sprayed with date rape drug at Songkran party, files police report

A Thai woman has alleged that she was sprayed with a water gun containing the date-rape drug gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB) at a party.

GHB is an odourless, colourless drug often used to induce unconsciousness in victims.

The woman posted about the incident on her TikTok page on April 13 with a picture of her in hospital.

The incident allegedly happened during a Songkran Festival party at Route 66, a nightclub in Bangkok, she said in the post.

She said she arrived at the nightclub at 10pm and began experiencing symptoms at around 11pm after having a drink.

She described having seizures and foaming at the mouth, which prompted her friend to take her to the hospital at about 1am.

"I can't remember anything. The last thing I remember is not eating anything anyone gave me, and staying at my own table the whole time," she wrote, suspecting that the drug must have come from the water guns sprayed at her.

She said: "I turned my back towards the stage for a moment, then when I turned back to my table, everything went black."

She also uploaded a photo of her medical certificate from the hospital on April 18, showing that GHB was found in her body during the incident to disprove netizens' claims that her story was fake.

She also said that a police report has been filed.

Thai media outlets also reported on the incident, and the woman's original TikTok post has since garnered over 1.5 million views, with netizens sending well wishes for her recovery in the comments section.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com