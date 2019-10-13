Seven stranded whales found dead in Indonesia

KUPANG, INDONESIA - Seven pilot whales were found dead on an eastern Indonesian beach, an official said Saturday (Oct 12), after 17 were stranded in the remote area.

Residents of nearby Menia Village managed to save 10 of the whales, all roughly three to four metres long, in a rescue attempt on Friday.

"There were some lacerations on their body from the contacts with rocks," local marine conservation agency head Ikram Sangaji told AFP.

He added that the injuries on the whales indicated they were not handled properly during the rescue.