Seven stranded whales found dead in Indonesia

Villagers and maritime officers checking on pilot whales that were stranded on Kolo Udju beach on the coast of Menia Village, East Nusa Tenggara, on Oct 11, 2019.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

KUPANG, INDONESIA - Seven pilot whales were found dead on an eastern Indonesian beach, an official said Saturday (Oct 12), after 17 were stranded in the remote area.

Residents of nearby Menia Village managed to save 10 of the whales, all roughly three to four metres long, in a rescue attempt on Friday.

"There were some lacerations on their body from the contacts with rocks," local marine conservation agency head Ikram Sangaji told AFP.

He added that the injuries on the whales indicated they were not handled properly during the rescue.

Six of the animals were buried in a traditional ceremony but one was chopped apart by some of the villagers for its meat, Mr Sangaji said.

Local officials had taken samples of the bodies to investigate the deaths and why they were stranded.

Mr Sangaji said in 2012 more than 40 whales were found stranded on the beach Kolo Udju beach on the coast of Menia Village, East Nusa Tenggara.

Cross-currents off the beach pose a danger to whales as they can easily get caught between the fringing reefs during the tidal waves, he said.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
animals INDONESIA

TRENDING

4 dead, millions evacuated as Typhoon Hagibis hits northern Japan after paralysing Tokyo
4 dead, millions evacuated as Typhoon Hagibis hits northern Japan after paralysing Tokyo
Singaporean accused of dismembering wife, stepson leads Melaka police to human heads on roof
Singaporean accused of dismembering wife, stepson leads Melaka police to human heads on roof
Once homeless and broke, 63-year-old now wants to work so he doesn&#039;t have to be on handouts forever
Once homeless and broke, 63-year-old now wants to work so he doesn't have to be on handouts forever
This young hawker is so good-looking one customer&#039;s boyfriend forbids her from eating at his stall
This young hawker is so good-looking one customer's boyfriend forbids her from eating at his stall
Taiwanese tourist fined for wearing skimpy string bikini in Boracay
Taiwanese tourist fined for wearing skimpy string bikini in Boracay
&#039;Cooking smell&#039; probe in Yishun flat: HDB finds no wrongdoing after complaint over alleged illegal food catering
'Cooking smell' probe in Yishun flat: HDB finds no wrongdoing after complaint over alleged illegal food catering
22-year-old man arrested for drink-driving after crashing lorry into Serangoon North pre-school
22-year-old man arrested for drink-driving after crashing lorry into Serangoon North pre-school
Mass stabbing at Manchester shopping centre, Britain launches terror probe
Mass stabbing at Manchester shopping centre, Britain launches terror probe
AHTC case: Residents not surprised by verdict but many hope WP MPs will not be disqualified
AHTC case: Residents not surprised by verdict but many hope WP MPs will not be disqualified
Philippine woman wears 2.5kg worth of clothes after her overweight luggage gets rejected
Philippine woman wears 2.5kg worth of clothes after her overweight luggage gets rejected
Qi Yuwu is chill about Joanne Peh&#039;s sex scenes but Brandon Wong isn&#039;t?
Qi Yuwu is chill about Joanne Peh's sex scenes but Brandon Wong isn't?
Mother erupts after fellow flyers told her to hush her crying baby
Mother erupts after fellow flyers told her to hush her crying baby

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

6 sexual fantasies you have that are totally normal
6 sexual fantasies you have that are totally normal
No panties please: Why women who go commando at the gym never look back
No panties please: Why women who go commando at the gym never look back
10 non-buffet restaurants for free-flow food - unlimited steak sandwiches, truffle fries &amp; more
10 non-buffet restaurants for free-flow food - unlimited steak sandwiches, truffle fries & more
Instagrammable places in Bangkok that aren&#039;t the floating markets, Grand Palace and Maeklong Railway Market
Hidden places in Bangkok that won't be crowded with Singaporeans

Home Works

Green up your home with these awesome indoor plants
Green up your home with these awesome indoor plants
Colours that can make your home happy
Colours that can make your home happy
10 breakfast nook ideas to make mornings easier
10 breakfast nook ideas to make mornings easier
House tour: An eclectic and artsy four-room HDB flat in Bedok
House tour: An eclectic and artsy four-room HDB flat in Bedok

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Under his masterful hands, a normal door squeak can spook you
Under his masterful hands, a normal door squeak can spook you
Boy in China slaps 2-year-old brother, sending him into path of oncoming car
Boy in China slaps 2-year-old brother, sending him into path of oncoming car
Kelantan Sultan claims Russian ex-wife rejected his money and sold story to tabloid instead
Kelantan Sultan claims Russian ex-wife rejected his money and sold story to tabloid instead
2 dead after lorry crashes into 2 motorcycles in Woodlands
2 dead after lorry crashes into 2 motorcycles in Woodlands

SERVICES