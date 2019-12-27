Sexist slurs mar Taiwan presidential elections

TAIPEI - Taiwan has forged a reputation as Asia's most progressive democracy and it boasts a higher proportion of women in Parliament than anywhere else in the region - yet misogynistic insults have littered its presidential race.

The campaign for the Jan 11 polls has exposed an undercurrent where female politicians face a gauntlet of personal abuse and jibes that their male counterparts rarely suffer.

The island's most prominent female politician is President Tsai Ing-wen, 63, who is seeking a second term.

She has once again faced insults based on her gender, much of it focused on the fact that she is not married and does not have children.

Mr Wu Den-yih, chairman of the opposition Kuomintang party, earlier this month used a Taiwanese slang term to dub Ms Tsai "an unlucky woman" who had brought misfortune to her people.

And her presidential opponent Han Kuo-yu, 62, invoked two characters from an ancient Chinese erotic novel to describe Ms Tsai's rivalry with her running mate.

Mr Han's running mate Chang San-cheng also said Ms Tsai could not understand the hearts of parents because she was "a woman who has never given birth".

In a Facebook post, Ms Tsai hit out at the campaign rhetoric.

"I find such a political culture unacceptable and we will not accept any personal attacks against women using such language," she wrote.

Mr Wu later apologised, saying he respected women and meant to criticise Ms Tsai's job performance.

'SOWS AND VASES'

Taiwan's election will be closely watched because much of the campaign has centred on relations with authoritarian China which has ramped up pressure since Ms Tsai's 2016 election.