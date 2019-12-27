Sexist slurs mar Taiwan presidential elections

President Tsai Ing-wen has once again faced insults based on her gender, much of it focused on the fact she is not married and does not have children.
PHOTO: Reuters
AFP

TAIPEI - Taiwan has forged a reputation as Asia's most progressive democracy and it boasts a higher proportion of women in Parliament than anywhere else in the region - yet misogynistic insults have littered its presidential race.

The campaign for the Jan 11 polls has exposed an undercurrent where female politicians face a gauntlet of personal abuse and jibes that their male counterparts rarely suffer.

The island's most prominent female politician is President Tsai Ing-wen, 63, who is seeking a second term.

She has once again faced insults based on her gender, much of it focused on the fact that she is not married and does not have children.

Mr Wu Den-yih, chairman of the opposition Kuomintang party, earlier this month used a Taiwanese slang term to dub Ms Tsai "an unlucky woman" who had brought misfortune to her people.

And her presidential opponent Han Kuo-yu, 62, invoked two characters from an ancient Chinese erotic novel to describe Ms Tsai's rivalry with her running mate.

Mr Han's running mate Chang San-cheng also said Ms Tsai could not understand the hearts of parents because she was "a woman who has never given birth".

In a Facebook post, Ms Tsai hit out at the campaign rhetoric.

"I find such a political culture unacceptable and we will not accept any personal attacks against women using such language," she wrote.

Mr Wu later apologised, saying he respected women and meant to criticise Ms Tsai's job performance.

'SOWS AND VASES'

Taiwan's election will be closely watched because much of the campaign has centred on relations with authoritarian China which has ramped up pressure since Ms Tsai's 2016 election.

Ms Tsai, a law professor and trade negotiator before she became a politician, is one of the few female leaders in Asia not to have hailed from a powerful political dynasty.

She is loathed by Beijing because her party refuses to accept the idea that Taiwan is part of the so-called One China policy which denies the island's independence.

Mr Han, the outspoken mayor of Kaohsiung city, favours much warmer relations with China.

But it is not just Ms Tsai on the receiving end of gender-based jibes.

Ms Chen Chu, a senior figure from Ms Tsai's Democratic Progressive Party who was a political prisoner for six years when Taiwan was a dictatorship, has often been singled out for her appearance.

The KMT's Mr Wu described her as "fatty" and "a big sow" while Taipei's mayor Ko Wen-je, head of the new Taiwan People's Party, described her as "a fatter Han Kuo-yu".

During a failed attempt to win the KMT's nomination, Taiwan's wealthiest man and Foxconn founder Terry Gou dismissed his wife's initial opposition to his bid by saying "the harem should not meddle in politics". He later apologised for his remarks.

The DPP are not free of accusations either.

A spokeswoman for KMT candidate Mr Han complained that she was called "a vase" by Ms Tsai's staff - a derogatory term used to describe a pretty woman that lacks substance.

PROGRESSIVE ISLAND

On paper, Taiwan has impressive credentials on progress towards gender equality in politics.

The 2016 election that swept Ms Tsai to power also returned a legislature where 38 per cent of the seats were held by women, by far the highest proportion in Asia.

The next highest proportion is the Philippines with 29 per cent while South Korea and Japan have 17 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively, according to a database compiled by the Inter-Parliamentary Union as of January 2019.

Taiwan's progressive image got a further boost when it became the first in Asia to legalise same-sex marriages in May.

But commentators say sexism and traditional views of gender still dominate - and flourish during elections.

"Taiwan has made progress in gender equality but conservative forces are still strong," Ms Tseng Chao-yuan, from the women's rights group Awakening Foundation, told AFP.

"It's disgusting that gender discriminatory comments keep recurring," she said, urging female politicians to stand up to the old-boy networks that dominate their parties.

A veteran figure within Ms Tsai's own party once remarked on her first presidential run in 2012 that a "skirt-wearer is unfit to be a commander-in-chief". He later endorsed her.

But there are signs the sexist insults are backfiring.

Taiwan's younger voters are much more likely than older generations to support progressive issues such as gay marriage, and social media has filled with criticism of the language being used in this year's campaign.

Most polls show Ms Tsai leading Mr Han by a wide margin - although some more recent data suggests Mr Han might be closing the gap.

"Such vulgar and discriminatory language hurts all women living on this land," one Facebook post read. "Women need to come out to vote to show our anger and teach them a lesson."

More about
Taiwan ELECTIONS Tsai Ing-wen

TRENDING

8-year-old girl at this Johor stall can fry char kway teow better than you
8-year-old girl at this Johor stall can fry char kway teow better than you
&#039;Cherlss &amp; Keich&#039; tricks shoppers into buying their shoes and bags in China
'Cherlss & Keich' tricks shoppers into buying their shoes and bags in China
Chinese man survives 22-storey fall after stepping into &#039;floorless lift&#039;
Chinese man survives 22-storey fall after stepping into 'floorless lift'
Dasmond Koh to hold memorial for Aloysius Pang&#039;s first death anniversary
Dasmond Koh to hold memorial for Aloysius Pang's first death anniversary
Man leaves Whampoa Drive coffee shop with 100 curry puffs in suitcase, police investigating
Man leaves Whampoa Drive coffee shop with 100 curry puffs in suitcase, police investigating
10 Warren Buffett tips to use for 2020
10 Warren Buffett tips to use for 2020
JAL to give away free domestic flights to 50,000 foreign tourists
JAL to give away free domestic flights to 50,000 foreign tourists
Fight breaks out at Geylang coffee shop
Fight breaks out at Geylang coffee shop
My 2019 in AsiaOne: I got paid to eat free food and check out hot guys
This year I got paid to eat free food and check out hot guys
No joke: Cat trapped in car turns hazard lights on for help
No joke: Cat trapped in car turns hazard lights on for help
Meme roundup: All the hilarious creations about the solar eclipse literally stole the day
Meme roundup: All the hilarious creations about the solar eclipse literally stole the day
5 hidden destinations in Indonesia to hit up in 2020 that aren&#039;t Jakarta, Bali and Bandung
5 hidden destinations in Indonesia to hit up in 2020 that aren't Jakarta, Bali and Bandung

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Snacc Attacc: We try &#039;atas&#039; US snacks from 7-Eleven
Snacc Attacc: We try 'atas' US snacks from 7-Eleven
Downtown East countdown party, clothes swap - and other free activities in Singapore to check out this New Year weekend
Downtown East countdown party, clothes swap - and other free activities in Singapore to check out this New Year weekend
Taipei&#039;s Ningxia Night Market is coming to Singapore
Taipei's Ningxia Night Market is coming to Singapore
Ask the expert: Should I take my child out of school to travel during term time?
Ask the expert: Should I take my child out of school to travel during term time?

Home Works

7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space
7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space
House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Bathroom accessories &amp; fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Bathroom accessories & fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Korean boy, 6, is better at solving university-level math problems than most of us
Korean boy, 6, is better at solving university-level math problems than most of us
14-year-old boys in Toa Payoh burnt after DIY attempt to refill lighters results in flash fire
14-year-old boys in Toa Payoh burnt after DIY attempt to refill lighters results in flash fire
Time to allow cats in HDB flats? MP Louis Ng to fight for cats&#039; rights in Parliament
Time to allow cats in HDB flats? MP Louis Ng to fight for cats' rights in Parliament
Chinese student dies after fighting pro kickboxer for $46
Chinese student dies after fighting pro kickboxer for $46

SERVICES