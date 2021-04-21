Sheesh: Thai cop demoted after wife flexes joy ride in police chopper on TikTok

Every woman loves going on a helicopter ride with her bae and a romantic gesture like this never goes unshared on social media.

That's what a Thai police officer's wife did as she filmed their escapade aboard a Royal Thai Police helicopter for TikTok, set to LeAnn Rimes' ballad How Do I Live.

In the clip, TikTokker Keng_pakapawan struck a pose as she stood in front of the chopper, made duck faces at the camera as she snuggled up to her husband Akkarapol Yeekoh — a detective at Udon Thani police station — in the passenger seats.

Of course, she didn't forget to show off the scenic views from the ride.

A senior Udon Thani police officer is subject of an internal inquiry after a Tok Tok post by what appears to be his wife on a joy ride in a police helicopter together. The clip was pulled almost right away, but not before it was copied and widely shared. https://t.co/zixWTzuKpN https://t.co/r52RBkizKK — Saksith Saiyasombut (@SaksithCNA) April 20, 2021

While the original video was deleted, copies of it went viral on social media this week and soon caught the attention of the police.

Udon Thani police commander Pitsanu Unhaseri meted out swift punishment — he ordered Akkarapol to be demoted and moved to an inactive post, Coconuts reported.

Akkarapol also danced while wearing the police uniform in other TikTok videos, leading to further investigations to "protect the organisation's image".

According to Thai media, the clip was filmed on Sept 28, 2019.

