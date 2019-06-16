'Shield Girl': A face of calm amid tension in Hong Kong protests

Dubbed "Shield Girl", a BBC report identified her as 26-year-old Lam Ka Lo who went to Admiralty district, where the protests took place, hours ahead of the rally on June 12.
PHOTO: AFP
Goh Yan Han
The Straits Times

A lone figure sat quietly on the ground in front of a row of Hong Kong riot policemen armed with helmets, vests and shields.

Even as night fell, the woman sat there meditating.

Pictures of her have made the rounds on the Internet as the Hong Kong protests against an extradition Bill gathered widespread media coverage.

Dubbed "Shield Girl", a BBC report identified her as 26-year-old Lam Ka Lo who went to Admiralty district, where the protests took place, hours ahead of the rally last Wednesday (June 12).

"No one really dared to stand so close to the line of police officers," she told BBC.

She added that she did not fear the police but worried that other protesters might be injured.

She began to meditate and chant a mantra as tensions spiked.

"I just wanted to send my positive vibes," she said. "But protesters also hurled insults at the police. At that moment, I just wanted fellow protesters to sit next to me and not to chide them."

Ms Lam had previously spent days in the streets during the 2014 Umbrella Movement in Hong Kong, the BBC report said.

Several Twitter users responded to pictures of Ms Lam on social media, calling her "amazing" and "brave", and offering her encouragement.

Chinese artist Badiucao was inspired to create an artwork based on her.

One Twitter user called the artwork "a touching illustration of the courageous soul" of the people in Hong Kong.

View this post on Instagram

--- 【父母 反送中 我們需要您】 其實我好氣憤大部分人都咁怯懦 好氣憤係街上見到大部分都係學生，佢地屋企人呢？ 如果真係擔心，真係小心啲3個字就代表到你? 我好氣憤佢地乜都無做過就話現實就係咁架喇呢啲咁無聊既答案。以前係咁依家就都會係咁，創傷後遺症？ 我只係好心痛肯出黎撐頭家主力竟然係學生，佢地屋企人除左擔心就只係拋下一句小心。你咁擔心好應該自薦一齊去，作為子女，我係有幾渴望我爸媽可以自發跟我黎，無奈現階段仲係不斷爭拗中。到底係大部分父母都會同子女意見不合，定大部分都係變得怕事或者世界令你灰心? 但我最近學到只有自己可以永遠擺自己係個灰心失意既困局裡。 如果你覺得我地後生抗爭手法不當，你大可以親自到場一齊參與，教我地點先行得通 如果你只係支持和平抗爭，我兩晚既經歷可以話你知如果你只係坐係度，警察真係無咩理由主動傷害你。 所有父母，你覺得件事咁唔貼身？你無做錯事就唔關你事？今日通過左，我地所有學生都有可能被秋後算賬 愈多人參與集會，我地就愈唔需要武力解決。希望你可以係今晚主動出黎支持你既兒女子孫朋友 所有學生，嘗試拉至少一個父母親參與，又多人啲又安全啲又快啲成事 發動親子集會 仲有，我唔只想你出黎行個圈收工番屋企睇直播，我想你留守。 12.6.2019

A post shared by Lam Ka Lo (@lamkalo81) on

Last Wednesday, thousands of protesters surrounded the government headquarters in Admiralty, resulting in clashes that saw police deploy tear gas and rubber bullets.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announced on Saturday that the Bill would be indefinitely postponed, and also admitted that she had misread the public mood.In an hour-long press conference, the Chief Executive also defended the police, who had earlier said they had no choice but to use force against violent protesters last Wednesday.

But protest leaders say the move to suspend the Bill indefinitely is simply an attempt to kick the issue into the long grass.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

