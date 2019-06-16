'Shield Girl': A face of calm amid tension in Hong Kong protests

Read also

"No one really dared to stand so close to the line of police officers," she told BBC.

She added that she did not fear the police but worried that other protesters might be injured.

She began to meditate and chant a mantra as tensions spiked.

"I just wanted to send my positive vibes," she said. "But protesters also hurled insults at the police. At that moment, I just wanted fellow protesters to sit next to me and not to chide them."

Ms Lam had previously spent days in the streets during the 2014 Umbrella Movement in Hong Kong, the BBC report said.

Several Twitter users responded to pictures of Ms Lam on social media, calling her "amazing" and "brave", and offering her encouragement.

Chinese artist Badiucao was inspired to create an artwork based on her.

One Twitter user called the artwork "a touching illustration of the courageous soul" of the people in Hong Kong.

Last Wednesday, thousands of protesters surrounded the government headquarters in Admiralty, resulting in clashes that saw police deploy tear gas and rubber bullets.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announced on Saturday that the Bill would be indefinitely postponed, and also admitted that she had misread the public mood.In an hour-long press conference, the Chief Executive also defended the police, who had earlier said they had no choice but to use force against violent protesters last Wednesday.

But protest leaders say the move to suspend the Bill indefinitely is simply an attempt to kick the issue into the long grass.

