From shrimp to fake eyelashes, social media sales soar in Facebook-friendly Thailand

SATUN, Thailand - The son of a Thai fisherman, Anurak Saruethai never really took to life at sea. But seafood has been good to him.

Hawking dried shrimp, squid and fish in nightly Facebook livestreams, Anurak, who is quick with a joke and adept at interacting with customers, can draw up to 300,000 viewers at a time.

He's backed by a team who help respond to orders, answer questions on Facebook Messenger, monitor payments to his bank account and shout out tag lines off camera for comedic effect.

The formula works so well, Anurak says he made 26 million baht (S$1.2 million) in sales in March alone.

Photo: Reuters

"Facebook and Instagram give people an opportunity. If you do it right with good content, in just seven months you can make millions," he told Reuters from the seaside village of Satun.

His success is emblematic of booming social media commerce in Thailand where entrepreneurs sell products directly to customers via Facebook, Instagram and messaging apps like Japan's Line Corp.

Propelled by upgrades to mobile banking apps, sales via social media in Thailand more than doubled to 334.2 billion baht in 2017, according to the latest report from the country's Electronic Transaction Development Agency.

Moreover, those sales accounted for 44 per cent of e-commerce in Southeast Asia's second-biggest economy, jumping from 21 per cent a year earlier. Since then, banks have dropped transfer fees, likely driving the market further.