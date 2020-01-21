Signs of life at 'no-man's land' around Philippine volcano

Burnt trees are seen on an ash-covered slope at the foot of the Taal volcano in the Philippines during an aerial survey on Jan 21, 2020.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

TAAL, Philippines - A desolate landscape of ash dunes and bare trees left by the eruption of the Philippines' Taal volcano lay in contrast with a few signs of life at ground zero of the disaster on Tuesday (Jan 21).

The island site was buried by massive deposits of ash when Taal erupted last week and remains under a mandatory evacuation order due to a feared bigger blast.

Yet about a dozen white cows milled near dust-blanketed homes, and several brightly coloured boats were docked at the shore on Tuesday, according to an AFP reporter taken on a rare military flight around the area.

Thin plumes of steam rose from the crater.

Authorities have said any outward signs of an imminent eruption have been weak over the past several days.

But scientists warn the volcano is still at risk of a major blast, and more than 110,000 people have taken refuge in shelters away from danger.

At least 3,000 who lived on the island were ordered out, though many have made trips back to rescue livestock or fetch items from their homes.

Houses were flattened or buried under the ash, though AFP saw at least one with a roof swept clean.

Many families previously offered services catering to the tourists who visited the volcano - a popular attraction in the Philippines despite the risk of eruption.

The government has said it is now working on a plan to permanently relocate them, and turn the island into what officials have called a no-man's land.

Taal volcano, located near Manila, has been spewing lava, ash and steam since Sunday. The ongoing eruption has displaced...

Posted by The Straits Times on Tuesday, 14 January 2020
More about
PHILIPPINES volcanoes

TRENDING

Here&#039;s the salary you need to earn to afford these homes in Singapore
Here's the salary you need to earn to afford these homes in Singapore
Jackie Chan: I&#039;ve nearly lost my life over 200 times
Jackie Chan: I've nearly lost my life over 200 times
Glass tabletop &#039;explodes&#039; during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess
Glass tabletop 'explodes' during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess
Singaporean singer A-Do gets a little heavier and netizens have opinions
Singaporean singer A-Do gets a little heavier and netizens have opinions
$100 only? Singaporeans tickled by &#039;ungrateful&#039; kid
$100 only? Singaporeans tickled by 'ungrateful' kid
Jay Chou enjoys atas birthday weekend, but wife never give face
Jay Chou enjoys atas birthday weekend, but wife never give face
Man, 55, jailed for molesting woman on MRT train with his exposed genitals
Man, 55, jailed for molesting woman on MRT train with his exposed genitals
YouTuber slammed for faking ankle injury to get business class upgrade on Cathay flight
YouTuber slammed for faking ankle injury to get business class upgrade on Cathay flight
Watch out for the bike: Teens cycling in Plaza Singapura
Watch out for the bike: Teens cycling in Plaza Singapura
Handmade CNY decorations at Fusionopolis stolen within a day of display
Handmade CNY decorations at Fusionopolis stolen within a day of display
Army women who survived Tekong share how they handled their period in the jungle
Army women who survived Tekong share how they handled their period in the jungle
Netizens laud passenger who returned a stolen blanket to Malaysia Airlines after 9 years
Netizens laud passenger who returned a stolen blanket to Malaysia Airlines after 9 years

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Malaysia&#039;s largest carnival, popcorn festival &amp; other things to do in JB this CNY long weekend
Malaysia's largest amusement park opens in JB tomorrow
5 game-changing home appliance cleaning hacks for CNY
5 game-changing home appliance cleaning hacks for CNY
R&amp;B Tea free upsize for those born in the year of the Rat, Sheng Siong CNY promotions &amp; other deals this week
R&B Tea free upsize for those born in the year of the Rat, Sheng Siong CNY promotions & other deals this week
Why I decided not to buy any new clothes for CNY this year
Why I decided not to buy any new clothes for CNY this year

Home Works

7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Endless visiting: What AsiaOne staff wish Chinese New Year is like
Endless visiting: What AsiaOne staff wish Chinese New Year is like
After 18-year wait, NSman remembers to return $80 borrowed from officer
After 18-year wait, NSman remembers to return $80 borrowed from officer
Maid, 34, arrested for attacking employer with knife
Maid, 34, arrested for attacking employer with knife
Grab driver calls the cops on couple for getting &#039;intimate&#039; in her car
Grab driver calls the cops on couple for getting 'intimate' in her car

SERVICES